The annual Buck cousin reunion was held Aug. 4-5 at the country home of Jay and Mary Houvenagle, Washington.

In attendance were Mary and Jay Houvenagle of Washington; Jason, Tara, Macy, and Penny Houvenagle of Columbia; Jake Houvenagle of St. Louis, Mo.; Debbie Middleton and Emily Hayes of Murrayville; Noah, Angie, and Grace Middleton of Jacksonville; Josh Middleton and Amy Cox of Portland, Ore. Don, Lisa, Jim, and Joe Taylor of Virginia; Mike and Mary Taylor of Columbia, Mo.; Scott and Jane Buck of Davis; Dan, Trevor, and Adam Buck of Pecatonia; Harry and Barb Buck of Brandon, S.D.; Kelli and Jake Higgins of East Peoria; Gary and Maryanne Buck of Alton; and Rick and Bev Buck of Dawson. Everyone enjoyed a weekend of visiting, swimming, campfires, and an auction.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.