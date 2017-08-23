Brown family reunion

The annual Brown reunion was held in the fellowship hall at Bethel Nazarene Church Saturday, June 24. A noon potluck was enjoyed.

Those gathered were descendants of William (Billy) and Matilda (Ricks) Brown. The Brown family has met for over 60 years on the nearest date to the anniversary of William (Billy) Brown.

Those attending included: Ben Krohe, Bob Krohe, and Roger and Edith Hendricker, Arenzville; Mark and Judy Grannar and Vickie Caviness, Chatham; Anne Brown, Les Boston, and Bill Piper, Springfield; and Jim Fritz, Travis, Andrea, and Kobi Schroll, and Don and Connie Piper, Beardstown.

