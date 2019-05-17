Home

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

Fri, 05/17/2019 - 11:55 Casscounty2

    Joshua Lee, 36, Tallula, was cited on Route 125 at Newmansville Road, Ashland, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on April 26,
    Samuel Fox IV, 30, of Springfield, was cited for speeding at Route 125 and Newmansville Road on April 26.
    Oueret Guilavogui, Beardstown, was cited on Route 125 at Shiloh Road for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on April 26.
    Bethany S. Mellor, 37, Rushville, was issued a citation for neglect/abuse of the elderly on May 1.
    Aaron Miller, 28, Springfield, was cited at Route 125, west of Panther Grove Road, for driving while license suspended on May 2.
    Rebecca M. Roegge, 37, Beardstown, was cited for no valid driver’s license on May 3.
    Phillip J. Endres, 50, Springfield, was cited for speeding on May 3.
    Raquel L. Johnston, 47, Chandlerville, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign on May 3.

 

