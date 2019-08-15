Cass County Courthouse News

News from the Cass County Courthouse.

Marriage Licenses

Markus Allen Jackson, Beardstown, and Nicole Elizabeth Thompson, Beardstown.

Eliseo Jimenez Hernandez, Beardstown, and Amanda K. Frye, Beardstown.

Divorce

Charles R. Clark, Jr, from Sandra A. Roberts.

Property Transfers

Owen Dratler, Quit Claim Deed, to Pamela K. Christensen for Lots 23, 24, 25 & 26, EE Thyhurst The Farm, 5th addition.

Rachel Perez, Warranty Deed to Yahindy A. Mena Rodriguez for Lot 2 and part of Lot 1, Block 57, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Ana Delia Garcia Perez, Warranty Deed to Oscar Ayala, Citlali Perez Nunez for lands in Block 155, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Sandra K. Walker, Trustee, Stephen G. Meggison, Trustee, Harding-Meggison Family Trust, Trustee Deed to Sandra K. and Robert Walker for Lands in Section27, T18R10.

Rafael Marte-Vargas, Amauris Payano Gomez, Warranty Deed to Guido Bron, Elizabeth Valentin Perez, for Part of Lots 7 & 8 in Block 75 of Beard & Ware’s Addn, Beardstown.

Jeffrey Davis, Warranty Deed to Joseph and Shannon Dewitt for Lots 2 & 3, Block 5 in Evergreen Acres, Beardstown.

Tania T. Alvarez, Fidel Pavon, Warranty Deed to Yaritza Yansi Salado Bonifacio, Lots 2 & 3, Block 5 of Evergreen Acres, Beardstown.

Tania T. Alvarez, Fidel Pavon, Warranty Deed to Yaritza Yansi Salado Bonifacio, Lot 12, Block 161 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Joshua Stucker, Warranty Deed to Janet L. Gregory for Lot 40 in H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837, Virginia.

Kathy Campbell, Quit Claim Deed, to William Ross Campbell for Part of Section 13, T17R9.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.