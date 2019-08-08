Cass County Courthouse News

Marriages Licenses

Colt F.L. Farley, Springfield, and Shianne N. Mercer, Springfield.

Divorces

Lacey Nicole Shepard, from Nathan Randall Shepard.

Property Transfers

Derek C. and Michelle L. Geiss, Warranty Deed to Whitetail Enterprises LLC for Lands in Sections 5 & 6, T18R9.

Nina C. Coughlin, Deed in Trust to Nina C. Coughlin Trust, Nina C. Coughlin, Trustee, for Lost 51 & 52 in Western Slope Addition and Part Lot 86 and Lot 87, Original Town of Chandlerville.

Jimmy’s INC, Warranty Deed to Jessica L. Hay, Teresa J. Caruso, for Lot 1, Block 51, Original Town of Ashland.

Troy A. Kinstle, Warranty Deed to Dustin E. And Kimberly R. Schier for Part of Lot 4, Block 59 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Mark E. Feigl, Michael A. Feigl, Mathew J. Feigl, Quit Claim Deed to Joyce E. Feigl for Lot 9 & 10, Sudbrink (R.W.) Addition, Beardstown.

Edward Shane Price, Quit Claim Deed to Rosemary K. Frazee Revocable Living Trust, Rosemary K. Frazee Trustee, for Lands in Section 33, T19R11.

United Community Bank, Illini Bank, Bruce Chilsted, Cass County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deed to Federal National Mortgage Association for Lot 52 and parts of Lots 53 & 47 in H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837, Virginia.

Nelda Luna, Warranty Deed to Nestor Maldonado, Alejandra De Los Santos for Lots 5 & 6, Block 4, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Panther Creek Archers Incorporated, Corporate Warranty Deed to William M. Lynn, Jr, for Parts of Lot 4 & 5, Block 12, K.H. Chandler

S Addition, Chandlerville.

Ann J. Johnson, Warranty Deed to Rebecca J. Hohimer for Part Lots 6, 7 in Block 10 and Undivided half-interest in Part of lot 4, Original Town of Beardstown.

Sandra K. Walker, Stephen G. Megginson, Trustees for Harding-Megginson Family Trust, Trustee Deed to CM2 Enterprises LLC, for Lands in Section 13, T18R10.

James S. And Terri J. Daniels, Warranty Deed to Ryan E. Link for Part of Lot E, Original Town of Arenzville.

Andy R. White, Warranty Deed to Kevin J. Mellor for Lots 61, 62, 63 & 64 in Original Town of Virginia.

Cassidi Ladely, Warranty Deed to Lincolnshire Trust for Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Block 51, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Lance A. Winkleman, Quit Claim Deed to Lance A. and Chassidi L. Winkleman for Lots 4 & 5 in Block 17, K.H. Chandler’s Addn, Chandlerville.

Catherine Deann Hill, Catherine Deann Wilson, Lynn Edward Wilson, Warranty Deed to Ethan Moffitt, Lacie Bell for Lots 12, 13 & 14 in Block 73, Original Town of Ashland.



