Cass County Courthouse News

Fri, 05/17/2019 - 11:56 Casscounty2

Marriages
NONE
Divorces
Shannatha Smith from Gary Smith.
Joshua Andrew Stucker from Ann Nicole Stucker.
Property Transfers  
Roger A. and Mary Ann Jokisch, Co-Trustees, The Roger and Mary Ann Jokisch Trust, Warranty Deed to Roger A. and Mary Ann Jokisch Trustees of the Roger and Mary Ann Jokisch Trust for Lands in Sections 32, 28 & 19 in T17R9.
Jennifer A. Cooper, Warranty Deed to Luis Ruiz Torrijos, Lourdes Daza Alvarado for Lot 3, Block 136 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.
Mindy L. Griffin, Warranty Deed to James C. Griffin for Part Block 91, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.
Bryan J. and Brooke N. Tracy, Warranty Deed to Shane M. and Amanda J. Baer for Part of Block 56 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

