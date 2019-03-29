Cass County Courthouse News

Marriages

Alisa Patinla, Beardstown, and Akofa Abra Dogo Kassan, Beardstown.

Thomas Cole Carlock, East Alton, to Rachel Nicole Walker, East Alton.

Ryan Philip Reiss, Beardstown, and Adam Joseph Lancaster, Beardstown.

Andrew Ryan Matheney, Virginia, and Jennifer Gail Stock, Virginia.

Aungmin Tun, Beardstown, and Zin OO Wai, Beardstown.

Divorces

Lindsey R. Davis from Brian J. Davis.

Property Transfers

Barbara Louise Brewer, Barbara Louise Campbell, Quit Claim Deed to Donald Christopher Brewer for Lot 7 in Block 119 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

West Central Bank, Corporate Warranty Deed to JW Properties Central Illinois, LLC, for Illinois Central Gulf RR R-O-W, part Lots 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, & 8 of Block 3, Original Town of Ashland.

Ambriorix R. Terrero Valdez, Warranty Deed to Maria E. Lakin for part of Lot 1, Block 21 of Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Stacey L. Eskew, Warranty Deed to Brandon L. Eskew for Lots 1, 2, & 3 in Block 101 in Original Town of Ashland.

Donald E. and Janet E. Stucker, Warranty Deed to Jacob P. Millard for Lands in Section 29 of T17R11.

Brieana Marie Rogers, Amanda Jo Rogers, Quit Claim Deed to Duane Rogers for Part of Lot 23 in Original Town of Virginia.

Richardo AIF Urquiza Flores, Austin Urquiza Gallegos, Warranty Deed to The Brook Cherith Church, for Part of Block 13 in Lee Woolf Addition, Beardstown.

Joyce Colleen Brannan, Quit Claim Deed to Shelly Lydia and Fred Virgil Reither for Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, & 10 in Isaac J. Nunes’ Subdivision No. 1, Beardstown.

Teresa D. Rawlins, Quit Claim Deed to Melissa Diana Rawlins for Part of Blocks 8 & 9 in Lee Woolf Addition, Beardstown.

Teresa D. Rawlins, Quit Claim Deed to Aileana Loree Rawlins for Lots 25 & 26 in Rawlingswood Heights, Beardstown.

Teresa D. Rawlins, Quit Claim Deed to Sara Racquel Rawlins for Lots 13 & 24 in Rawlingswood Heights, Beardstown.

Teresa D. Rawlins, Quit Claim Deed to Jordan Snyder, Kristen Lindley for Lots 27 & 28 in Rawlingswood Heights, Beardstown.

John P. McCausland, Independent Administrator, Kay E. McCausland Estate, Ind. Adm. Deed to John P. McCausland for Lot 5 in Block 1 of H.H. Hall’s 1st Addn, Virginia.

Bernice Mathis, Warranty Deed to Nidia I. Reyes Rodriguez, Isairis D. Obregon Valdivia for Lot 3 of Block 10 in P.M. Combes’s Re-Survey, Beardstown.

Gary C. and Juanita I. Noe, Quit Claim Deed to Gary Claude Noe, Trust, Juanita Ilene Noe, Trust, for Lots 65, 66 and Part of 63 in Sudbrink (R.W.) Addition, Beardstown.

Randy Edwin Quinn, Trustee Deed, to Toni Marie Quinn and Randy Edwin Quinn, Trustees, Randy Edwin Quinn Trust, for Lots 11 & 12 in Block 7 of Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Sonia Diaz, Quit Claim Deed, to Luis Agosto Rodriguez for Lot 4 of Block 3 in Evergreen Acres, Beardstown.

The Red Owl, LLC, Kevin J. Mellor, Quit Claim Deed to West Central Bank for Block 19 of Original Town of Beardstown.

Donald L. Hinkle, Jennifer Ly Barnett-Hinkle, Warranty Deed to FEEGE, LLC, for Lot 70 & 71 in the Original Town of Virginia.

Dale A. and Ruth J. Bixby, Warranty Deed to Clinton T. and Jade A. Cave, for Lots 6, 7, 8 & Part Lot 9 in Block 10, Original Town of Ashland.

Jeffrey G. Unland, Quit Claim Deed to Su Ann Tullis for Lots 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42 & 43 in Section 20 & 21 of EE Tyhurst’s The Farm.

Sandra K. Walker, and Stephen G. Megginson, Independent Co Administrators, Vachel Harding Estate, Sandra K. Walker, Trustee, Stephen G. Megginson, Trustee, Harding-Megginson Family Trust, for Lands in Sections 13, 15, 16 & 22 of R18T10.

Mary Elaine Bader, Warranty Deed to Kyle and Gennah Cook for Lot 1 & Part Lot 2 in Block 62 of Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Samuel J. and Debbie A. Pinney, Warranty Deed to Jonathan A. Luer for Lots 1, 2 & 3 in Block 65 of Original Town of Ashland.

