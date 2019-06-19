Beardstown Police Report

Giovanie Frankie Collado, 32, Beardstown, was ticketed June 7 for driving while license was suspended and given notice to appear.

Nahketah N. Anderson, 25, Mt. Sterling, was ticketed on June 7 for speeding 52 in a 25 mph zone and given a notice to appear.

Dustin E. Knox, 36, Springfield, was ticketed on June 6 for speeding 25-34 over and given a notice to appear.

Teasia K. Clancy, 43, Beardstown, was ticketed June 3 for criminal trespass to a residence and was lodged in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Jerry Pay Kuasiona, 38, Beardstown, was ticketed on June 4 for speeding 39 in a 25 mph zone and given notice to appear.

Stephanie R Guthrie, 34, Beardstown, was ticketed on June 6 for driving while license suspended and was lodged in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Ashleigh M. Kindhart, 22, Mt. Sterling, was ticketed on June 11 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given a verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign. A notice to appear was issued.

Carrie L. Medina, 38, Beardstown, was arrested on June 11 for residential burglary and criminal damage to property over $300. She was lodged in the Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Joseph J. Torres, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed on June 11 for no valid drivers license and given a notice to appear.

Ann M. Garcia, 50, Beardstown, was ticketed on June 10 for speeding 53 in a 35 mph zone and signed a promise to comply.

Joshua D. Lowe, 20, Beardstown, was arrested on June 12 on a McDonough County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Lowe was released on a $2,000 bond.

Vicki L. Atwood, 38, Beardstown, was picked up June 12 on a Fulton County warrant and was released on a $200 bond.

Arelis Roario-Beltre, 38, Beardstown, was ticketed on June 16 for failure to stop at a stop sign. A notice to appear was issued.

Jordan M. Horrer, 19, Beardstown, was arrested June 14 for criminal trespass to property and lodged in Morgan County jail without bond.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.