Beardstown Police News for July 15-21

Jeremy S. Glennie, 18, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 16, for disobeying a stop sign and was given a notice to comply.

Kevin Mouser, 61, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 15 for speeding 56 in a 35 mph zone and given a notice to comply.

Martin Munoz-Cedeno, 34, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 12 for driving while suspended and given an notice to appear.

Pierre Handeu, 45, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 18 for improper use of electronic communication device and given a notice to appear.

Terence Mayfield, 43, Beardstown, was ticketed July 19 for failure to wear a seat belt, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and no valid registration.

Stephen C. Palmer, 35, Beardstown, was picked up on July 22 on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear. Subject was given a notice to appear and was released.

Samuel E. Sanchez, 35, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 19 for no valid drivers license and subject was lodged in the Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Heber Zarate, 18, Beardstown, was arrested on July 14 for disorderly conduct/ breach of piece and was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Andrew L. Garza, 27, Beardstown, was arrested on July 4 for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, DUI with child passenger. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Pedro A. Feliciano Santiago, 27, Beardstown, was arrested on July 20 for failure to report and accident. Subject posted $100 bond and was released.

David Montero, 37, Beardstown, was arrested on July 20 for leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, failure to report and accident and failure to give information after striking a vehicle.

