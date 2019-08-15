Beardstown Police News

Jason W. Hawk, 41, Virginia, was picked up on July 30 for failure to register / sex offender. Subject was ticketed and lodged in the Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Tykieta Ishmon, 25, Beardstown, was picked up July 30 on a Stephenson County warrant for failure to appear for battery/ cause bodily harm. Subject posted bond and was released.

Adam M. Taylor, 22, Beardstown, was picked up August 5 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear / contributing to delinquency of a minor. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Jorden M. Horrer, 19, Beardstown, was picked up on a Cass County warrant on August 5 for failure to appear/ residential burglary, criminal damage and criminal trespass to property and violation of an order of protection.

Cody Still, 19, Havana, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear/ no valid driver’s license and no insurance and on a Pike County warrant for failure to appear/ payment review (burglary: aggravated assault; residential burglary; criminal damage to property; and theft under $500). He was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Tiffany M. Davidson, 26, and Penny Davidson, 51, Beardstown, were given a city citation on August 3 for animal running at large (chasing/ biting) and was fined $500.

Davonte S.L. Miller, 19, Beardstown, was ticketed on August 5 for possession of cannabis, not more than 10 grams. Notice to appear was given.

Kelly Delores J. Rodriguez, 35, Canton, was arrested on July 31 for contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor, retail theft, no valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis, not more than 10 grams. He was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.