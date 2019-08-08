Beardstown Police News

Holly Berry-Wesley, 47, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 24 for speeding 37 in a 25 mph zone and given a notice to appear.

Seth A. Stambaugh, 37, Quincy, was given a written warning for speeding on July 21.

Heather Cox, 40, Astoria, was ticketed on July 23 for failure to wear a seat belt and given written warning for speeding. She was given a notice to appear.

Brandon T. Velten, 34, Virginia, was arrested on July 25 for disorderly conduct and was given a notice to appear.

Marcia Valdez, 50, Beardstown, was given a city citation on July 24 for allowing her dog to run at-large and was fined $200.

Shonda Chute, 35, Macomb, was arrested on July 24 for retail theft of less than $300 and given a notice to appear.

Stephen C. Palmer, 35, Rushville, was picked up on July 22 on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Richard A. Brown, 35, of Beardstown, was picked up on July 28 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Subject was lodged in the Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Juan Ramon Rodrigues, 27, Beardstown, was picked up on July 25 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear, speeding over and possession of cannabis. He posted $300 bond and was released.

Dhal Dhal, 40, Beardstown, was arrested on July 26 for criminal trespass to property and was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Francisco Castellion-Garcia, 40, Beardstown, was arrested on July 27 for domestic battery and was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.