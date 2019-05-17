Beardstown Police News

Manuela Fiz, 24, of Beardstown was ticketed for speeding 39/25 mph zone May 2. She was released on an individual bond.

Fransico Valdez, 51, was ticketed May 6 for driving while license suspended. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Mwemwe Patient Tambwe, 36, of Beardstown was cited May 3, for operating an uninsured vehicle. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Judy K. Campbell, 65, of Beardstown was ticketed May 6 for failure to secure a child under the age of 8 and was released with notice to appear in court.

Martice T. Williams, 34, of Beardstown was arrested May 6 for driving while license suspended. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Ricardo Flores, 48, of Beardstown was cited for speeding May 6 and was released with promise to comply.

John Hennings, 36, of Beardstown was arrested May 7 for driving while license suspended. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Stephen M. Spears, 49, of Beardstown was cited May 7 for speeding 48/25 mph zone. He was released on an individual bond.

Michael B. Smith, 38, of Beardstown was arrested May 7 for possession of cannabis not more than 10 grams. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Jennifer R. Smith, 40, of Beardstown was ticketed May 7 for driving while license suspended. She was given notice to appear in court.

Brigitte A. Boyce, 46, of Beardstown was ticketed May 10 for driving while license expired, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration. She was released with notice to appear in court.

John E. Wollam, 38, of Beardstown was arrestedMay 11 for resisting or obstructing a police officer and was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Donald D. Fagin, 48, of Chandlerville was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Michael A. Corrales of Beardstown was arrested May 13 for driving with no valid driver’s license, disobeying a stop sign and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Raymond Tagney, 32, of Beardstown was arrested May 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Alex Zabuski, 28, of Beardstown was ticketed May 10 for improper operation of an ATV or off-road vehicle on a highway. He was given notice to appear in court.

Sherru A. Atriano, 36, of Beardstown was arrested for criminal damage to property less than $300. Atriano was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Stephanie A. Beltran, 33, of Beardstown was taken into custody on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear in court. She posted $200 bond and was released.

Joshua D. Lowe, 20, Beardstown, was arrested May 7 on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear in court. He posted a $500 bond and was released.

Zachary D. Hicks 21, of Beardstown was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear in court to face charges of possession of a controlled substance and no valid driver’s license. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

