Beardstown Police Department news

Abilio Gomes, 40, of Beardstown was arrested March 15 and charged with criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Elija J. Arthur, 31, of Beardstown was arrested March 15 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Terry Lucas, 48, of Rushville was ticketed March 12 for speeding 41 in a 25 mph zone.

Christopher D. Morris. 48, of Bearstown was arrested March 16 on a McDonough County warrant charging him with unlawful procurement of methamphetamine precursors: failure to appear in court for payment review. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Gregory C. Davis, 32, was arrested March 18, on a Cass County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court for speeding 21-25 miles per hour above the posted limit. He was lodged in the Morgan County jail.

