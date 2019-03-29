Home

Beardstown Police Department news

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 11:43 Casscounty2

Abilio Gomes, 40, of Beardstown was arrested March 15 and charged with criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.  He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.
Elija J. Arthur, 31, of Beardstown was arrested March 15 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.
Terry Lucas, 48, of Rushville was ticketed March 12 for speeding 41 in a 25 mph zone.
Christopher D. Morris. 48, of Bearstown was arrested March 16 on a McDonough County warrant charging him with unlawful procurement of methamphetamine precursors: failure to appear in court for payment review.  He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.
Gregory C. Davis, 32, was arrested March 18,  on a Cass County warrant  charging him with failure to appear in court  for speeding 21-25 miles per hour above the posted limit.  He was lodged in the Morgan County jail.

