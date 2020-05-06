Courthouse News

News from the Cass County courthouse.

Divorces:

Brandi J. Burke and Jason E. Burke.

Adam David Turner and Taylor Jean Turner.

Mika Hrdlicka and Sam Drumeller.

Megan Werner and Robert Werner.

Jared A. Richard and Chantel N. Richard.

Property Transfers:

J. Wayne and Beverly Jean Chilton to Mark J. and Angela R. Brown - Sec T18R10.

Scott C. and Mallorie Egbers to Levi David Knipmeyer - Lot 4 blk 61 - Schl Comm Addn.

Jennings Beardstown Inc. to Jeffrey M. Jennings - Lot 5 Blk 10 - Clendenin.

Jeffery M. Jennings to Martin Thompson - Lot 5, 6, 7, 8 Blk 10 - Clendenin.

Betty Ann Norton to Leopoldo Mariscal Ramirez and Adela Torres Gonzalez - Lot 2 Blk 83 -Beard & Ware’s.

Michelle E. Cox to Michelle Romine and Brittany N. Kennedy - Lot 13 Blk 780- Original Town of Ashland.

Debra J. Large to Manuel DeJesus Favela and Martha Favela - Sec 24T18R12.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Zachary R. Turner - Lot 1, 9, 10 Blk 93 - Original Town of Ashland.

Dale and Penny Watkins to Steven Daugherty - Lot 12 & 4 - Charles Chandler Out Lots

Tina J. Cordova to Leonard Onken - Sec 20T17R11.

River Industrial LLC to Logsdon LLC - Lot 3, 4, 5 Blk 5 Original Town of Beardstown and Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk 54 - March & Beard.

Sandra K. Walker and Stephen G. Megginson, trustees, Harding Megginson Family Trust to Mickey K. Sliester, Trustee and Living Trust - Sec 13T18R10.

Edmundo and Alicia Bernal to Manty Thulla - Lot 6 Blk 31 - Schl Comm Addn.

Beverly J. Spradlin to Dylan O’Keefe - Lot 5, 6 - Hall B. Thomas.

Kane Landon to Jaycee Fox - Lot 3 Blk 23 - K.H. Chandler’s Addn.

DGOGVIRGINIAIL041719 to NCI VIRGINIA DG LLC - Sec 3R17R10.

Devin Watkins and Randa Watts to Devin Watkins - Lot 4, 5, 6 Blk 119 Original Town of Ashland.

Megan F. Turner, Megan J. Frey to Martin L. Turner Trust and Trustee - Sec 8T18R11 and Sec 17T18Rll.

Megan J. Frey and Megan F. Turner to Martin L. Turner Trust and Trustee -Sec 13T17R10; Sec 23T17R10; Sec 24T17R10.

Peggy A. Rink, trustee, and Rink Family Trust to Arvindbhai R. and Nitaben A. Patel - Lot 7 G.A.Taylor.

Megan F. Turner and Megan J. Frey to Martin L. Turner, Trust and Trustee - Sec 13T18R12.

Kathleen J. Sweatman and Brenda L. Park AIF to Ryan David Owens - Lot 88, 87, 89 Original Town of Virginia.

Thomas A. and Patricia M. McGovern Trust - Thomas Anthony McGovern Trustee to Michael and Teresa L. Armstrong l Lot 1, 2, 3 Blk 140 Original Town of Ashland.

Wade A. and Mary M. Danner to Mary M. Danner - Sec 31T19R9.

Herbert C. Snow Trust & Trustee to Sarah L. Fanning - Lot 1, 2, 7, 8, Blk 3 and Lot 11B8 Beers Cheston Hill.

Kyla Cenzie Whitehead to Kyla Cenzie Whitehead Trust - Sec 34T19R9 - Sec 31T19R9.

Richardston Farms Oufitters Inc. to Mark F. Edlin - Sec 7, 18T19R11.

S.W. Hardwick Farms Inc. to John C. Nergenah - Sec 35T18R12.

Ashley A. Wheelhouse French to Casey B. and Ashley A. French - Lot 51 Out Lots of Virginia.

Victor A. Herzberger EXE, Alan L. Herzberger, deceased to Leo Edward Herzberger - Sec 19R17R10; Sec 24T17R11.

Constance L. Stinson to Gabriel E. and Curtis A. Stinson - Lot 3 Out Lots of Arenzville.

Brandon Delay to Adam M. Smith - Lot 18 H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837.

Jonathan Martinez to Raul Saldivar Garcia, Maria Del Rocio Munoz Mendoza - Lot 7, 8 Blk 66 Schl Comm Addn.

Betty Ann Icenogle to Michael H. Icenogle, James R. Icenogle, Susan L. Rawlins - Lot 3 Blk 42 - March & Beard.