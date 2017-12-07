Home

Police News 7/13

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:33 casscounty2

Police News
    Theft
    Christopher J. Hawk, 41, of Beardstown was cited for theft over $500 and criminal damage to property on June 23. Hawk was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Resisting
    Christopher J. Hawk, 41, of Beardstown was cited for resisting arrest on June 30 at 6:59 p.m. Hawk was lodged in Morgan Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Possession
    Robert A. Charles, 21, of Beardstown was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on June 29 at 9:57 p.m.
    Trespass
    Renee J. Hollis, 38, of Beardstown was cited for criminal trespass to state supported land on June 27 at 7:54 p.m. Hollis was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Bond Violation
    Kyle P. Spears, 22, of Beardstown was cited for violation of bail bond on June 28 at 9:42 p.m. Spears was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Property Damage
    Spencer P. Fortney, 46, of Beardstown was cited for criminal damage to property and battery on June 26 at 1:41 p.m. and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Battery
    Shandi K. Palmer, 30, of Beardstown was cited for aggravated battery on July 3 at 12:22 a.m. Palmer was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Alexis R. Bennett, 25, of Beardstown was cited for domestic battery on July 1 at 10:15 p.m. Bennett was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.
    Traffic
    Carey Clendenny, 37, of Pleasant Plains was cited for speeding on June 30 at 1:10 a.m. and given notice to appear on July 25.
    Todd M. Thurman, 48, of Arenzville was cited for speeding on June 28 at 7:10 p.m. and given notice to appear on July 11.
    Haley N. Summers, 22, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration on June 28 at 9:42 p.m. and given notice to appear in court on July 25.

Cass Co. Sheriff
    Yves D. Mampuya, 38, of Springfield was cited for speeding on June 29.

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

