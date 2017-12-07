Police News 7/13

Police News

Theft

Christopher J. Hawk, 41, of Beardstown was cited for theft over $500 and criminal damage to property on June 23. Hawk was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.

Resisting

Christopher J. Hawk, 41, of Beardstown was cited for resisting arrest on June 30 at 6:59 p.m. Hawk was lodged in Morgan Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.

Possession

Robert A. Charles, 21, of Beardstown was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on June 29 at 9:57 p.m.

Trespass

Renee J. Hollis, 38, of Beardstown was cited for criminal trespass to state supported land on June 27 at 7:54 p.m. Hollis was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.

Bond Violation

Kyle P. Spears, 22, of Beardstown was cited for violation of bail bond on June 28 at 9:42 p.m. Spears was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.

Property Damage

Spencer P. Fortney, 46, of Beardstown was cited for criminal damage to property and battery on June 26 at 1:41 p.m. and given notice to appear on July 24.

Battery

Shandi K. Palmer, 30, of Beardstown was cited for aggravated battery on July 3 at 12:22 a.m. Palmer was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.

Alexis R. Bennett, 25, of Beardstown was cited for domestic battery on July 1 at 10:15 p.m. Bennett was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on July 24.

Traffic

Carey Clendenny, 37, of Pleasant Plains was cited for speeding on June 30 at 1:10 a.m. and given notice to appear on July 25.

Todd M. Thurman, 48, of Arenzville was cited for speeding on June 28 at 7:10 p.m. and given notice to appear on July 11.

Haley N. Summers, 22, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration on June 28 at 9:42 p.m. and given notice to appear in court on July 25.

Cass Co. Sheriff

Yves D. Mampuya, 38, of Springfield was cited for speeding on June 29.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.