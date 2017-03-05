Police News 5/4

Police News

Ordinance

Jessie Cooksey of Beardstown was cited for a dog bite on April 19 at 6:22 p.m.

Damage

Bryan M. Harris, 31, of Beardstown was cited for criminal damage to property over $500 and domestic battery. Harris was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on April 24.

Order of Protection

Dakota J. Pate, 38, of Beardstown was cited for violation of an order of protection on April 8 at 12:29 a.m. Pate was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on April 10.

Theft

Audiel Martinez-Coil, 30, of Beardstown was cited for theft. Martinez-Coil was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on May 1.

Sammie Hicks, 19, of Beardstown was cited for theft under $500 on April 4 at 11:03 a.m. Hicks was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on May 15.

Kyle D. Spears, 22, of Beardstown was cited for robbery, resisting/obstructing, and domestic battery on April 25 at 7:43 p.m. Spears was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on May 22.

Battery

John D. Spears, 45, of Beardstown was cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer and obstructing justice. Spears was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on May 22.

Possession

Molly A. Medina, 19, of Rushville was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on April 4 at 3:14 a.m.

Lucas A. Swan, 24, of Beardstown was cited for possession of cannabis not more than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 14 at 9:15 p.m.

Adam M. Taylor, 20, of Beardstown was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seatbelt on April 21 at 8:45 p.m.

Josie Valdez, 20, of Beardstown was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on April 21 at 9:38 p.m.

Stacey A. Coil, 50, of Beardstown was cited for possession of cannabis on April 25 at 9:03 a.m.

Disorderly Conduct

Brody D. Robinson, 17, of Beardstown was cited for disorderly conduct and given notice to appear on April 24.

Traffic

Victor H. Siangas Escodera, 30, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on April 7 at 9:11 p.m. and given notice to appear on April 25.

Rodriguez F. Paveras, 23, of Beardstown was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane usage on April 9 at 6:35 a.m. and given notice to appear on May 23.

Rigoberto Majan Blanco, 58, of Beardstown was cited for failure to secure a child on March 27 at 4:42 p.m. and given notice to appear on April 11.

James W. Walters, 45, of Rushville was cited for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle on April 3 at 6:55 p.m. Walters was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on April 25.

Jose Guadalupe Guijosa, 62, of Beardstown was cited for use of an electric communication device while driving on April 6 at 2:33 p.m.

Esthela J. Merino Nevia, 38, of Beardstown was cited for disobeying a stop sign on April 3 at 6:38 a.m.

Haley N. Summers, 22, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper turn on April 13 at 4:41 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 9.

Kayla M. Valdez, 27, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle on April 13 at 12:41 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 9.

Bobby B. Milby, 37, of Beardstown was cited for expired registration on April 13 at 7:49 p.m.

Christopher Weller, 38, of Beardstown was cited for driving while license suspended on April 13 at 12:52 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 9.

Raul Torres, 50, of Chicago was cited for disobeying a traffic control device on April 12 at 9:27 a.m.

Vicky Ndaya Mukandi, 34, of Beardstown was cited for use of a cell phone in a school zone on April 20 at 7:19 a.m.

Lindsey L. McDowell, 25, of Beardstown was cited for driving while license suspended on April 15 at 12:58 p.m. McDowell was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on May 9.

Larry L. Bollinger, 22, of Jacksonville was cited for driving while license suspended on April 15 at 4:27 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 9.

Jose R. Perez, 27, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle on April 15 at 6:52 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 9.

Heriberto Garcia Iguero, 32, of Beardstown was cited for improper lane usage on April 16 at 8:39 p.m.

Maria D. Bautista-Mariano, 27, of Beardstown was cited for disobeying a stop sign on April 14 at 8:36 p.m.

Lucas Allen Swan, 24, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving while license suspended on

April 14 at 9:15 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 8.

Janet Gutierrez, 41, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle on April 23 at 11:20 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 9.

Mackiel F. Ruiz Avila, 17, of Beardstown was cited for driving while license suspended on April 22 at 11:42 p.m. and given notice to appear on May 23.

Jorge Tafoya-Perez, 40, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, lack of valid driver’s license, and speeding on April 25 and given notice to appear on May 9.

Crystal E. Jerfferson-Orozo, 49, of Belleville was cited for speeding on April 26 at 9:52 a.m.

Cesar Quintana, 67, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on April 26.

Christian R. Ortiz, 27, of Beardstown was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration and given notice to appear on May 23.

Kayla S. Yorum, 32, of Havana was cited for an expired registration sticker on April 28 at 7:38 p.m.

Joseph B. Flynn, 36, of Havana was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on April 28 at 7:38 p.m.

Nathan L. Grant, 31, of Rushville was cited for an expired registration sticker on April 29 at 6:42 p.m.

Accidents

An accident occurred on April 19 when a vehicle driven by Manuel L. Rojo Garcia of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by David E. Riley of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 17 at 2:54 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Jon J. Turner, 49, of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Vicente Perea-Conterras, 50, of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 13 when a vehicle driven by Haley N. Summers, 22, of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Joseph M. Degroot, 29, of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 8 at 5:03 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Ariel J. Estrada Gomez, 37, of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Ronald E. Steffen, 74, of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on March 5 at 6:03 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Kante Koueridjin of Beardstown collided with a parked vehicle driven by Paul Badagourma Salimtoua of Springfield.

An accident occurred on April 8 at 2:08 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Karina Rodriguez of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Joyce A. Pratt.

An accident occurred on April 8 at 5:03 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Marietta L. Hughes of Golden collided with a vehicle driven by Vicky A. Genenbacher of Camp Point.

An accident occurred on April 4 at 11:10 a.m. when a parked vehicle belonging to Corinda N. Launer of Beardstown was struck by an unknown vehicle.

An accident occurred on April 26 when a vehicle driven by Joshua L. King of Macomb collided with property at 617 March Street.

An accident occurred on April 22 at 11:45 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Madisyn Lee Days of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Betty V. Loughary of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 21 at 4:20 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Peggy A. Rink of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Alexander Chaparro of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 21 at 7:06 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Laura A. Gomez Fuentez of Beardstown collided with a parked vehicle owned by Teresa Icenogle of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 25 when a vehicle driven by Shongo Lokoto Clement of Rushville collided with a vehicle driven by Alisa Patinla of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 26 at 5:36 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Karen Robinson, 36, of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Roy Rockwell, 54, of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on April 27 at 3:58 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Claudia Dominguez, 29, of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Francisco Garcia, 19, of Beardstown.

