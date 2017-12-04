Police News 4/13

Police News

Traffic

Noe Gasca, 25, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on March 20 at 11:44 p.m.

Xavier V. Hoar, 19, of Beardstown was cited for lack of valid driver’s license on March 12 at 7:59 p.m. and given notice to appear on March 20.

Marcela Cepeda, 42, of Beardstown was cited for failure to yield on March 1 at 6:17 a.m.

Pazuma Tchilotou Mahini, 37, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on March 15 at 12:01 a.m. and given notice to appear on April 11.

Kristy L. Whitaker, 22, of Rushville was cited for speeding on March 13 at 4:56 p.m.

Marie Kone, 39, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on March 13 at 2:49 p.m.

Janet Gutierrez, 41, of Beardstown was cited for illegal use of a cell phone while driving on March 13 at 2:17 p.m.

Zachary Frank, 29, of Beardstown was cited for illegal use of a cell phone while driving on March 13 at 12:14 p.m.

Demetrius W. Woods, 37, of Jacksonville was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on March 2 at 11:43 p.m. and given notice to appear on April 11.

Ariel A. Dotzert, 27, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and lack of valid registration on March 3 at 2:19 p.m. and given notice to appear on March 28.

Nicholas R. Pratt, 25, of Hettick was cited for speeding and driving while license suspended on March 12 at 5:18 a.m.

Jennifer S. Johnson, 41, of Beardstown was cited for expired registration on March 8 at 3:15 p.m.

Abby Perry, 19, of Arenzville was cited for speeding on March 8 at 8:18 p.m.

Amy R. Cawhick, 35, of Springfield was cited for operating a vehicle with expired registration on March 4 at 8:32 p.m.

Andrew D. Anderson, 51, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle on March 3 at 12:07 a.m. and given notice to appear on April 11.

Mokenge Serge Ngombi, 38, of Jacksonville was cited for speeding on March 27 at 3:33 p.m.

Douglas S. Hance, 44, of Beardstown was cited for failure to yield on March 29 at 12:22 p.m.

Possession

Gregory H. Belville, 26, of Beardstown was cited for possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to state-supported property, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with expired registration, and driving an uninsured vehicle on March 2 at 12:13 a.m. and given notice to appear on March 21.

Christopher Hawk, 40, of Beardstown was cited for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine on March 8. Hawk was lodged at Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on March 27.

Obstructing

Jennifer L. Massey, 20, of Ipava was cited for obstructing justice and battery on March 26 at 3:41 p.m. Massey was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear April 10.

Jonathan Andrew Carter, 22, of Kilbourne was cited for resisting and obstructing a peace officer on March 26 at 3:41 p.m. and given notice to appear on April 10.

Battery

Nicholas C. Lillie, 29, of Beardstown was cited for domestic battery on March 5. Lillie was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on March 27.

Michael S. Desollar, 52, of Beardstown was cited for domestic battery on March 28 at 9:18 p.m. Desollar was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on April 24.

Theft

Jeremy S. Deacon, 26, of Beardstown was cited for retail theft on March 2 at 12:50 p.m. and given notice to appear on March 20.

Accidents

An accident occurred in the JBS Parking Lot on March 1 at 9:50 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Jason D. Elam of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Bryan D. Chapman of Hull.

An accident occurred at 8th and Monroe Street on March 1 at 6:17 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Marcela Cepeda of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by April M. Brown of Beardstown. Another vehicle driven by Mark E. Edwards of Beardstown was also struck.

An accident occurred in the JBS Parking Lot on March 7 at 12:07 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Maria A. Garrido Aquina of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Rosa W. Morrell of Beardstown.

An accident occurred at 6th and Washington Street when a vehicle driven by Kanle Koveridjin of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Paul Badagourma Salimtoua of Springfield.

An accident occurred at 13th and Edwards on March 8 at 8:05 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Stacey M. Knous of Beardstown collided with a vehicle drive by Gustave T. Kalombo of Beardstown.

An accident occurred at JBS on March 8 at 4:37 p.m. when an unknown vehicle collided with a parked vehicle owned by Vicky Ndaya Mukendi of Beardstown.

An accident occurred at March and 3rd Street on March 29 at 12:22 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Douglas S. Hance of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Bobby L. Saylor of Beardstown.

An accident occurred in the JBS Parking Lot on March 30 at 2:20 p.m. when a vehicle driven by James S. Jordan of Carthage collided with a parked vehicle owned by Apex Physical Therapy.

