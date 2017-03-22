Police News 3/26

Police News

Drug charges

Gregory A. Belville, 26, of Beardstown was cited for possession of hypodermic needles, resisting a peace officer, aggravated battery of a peace officer, criminal damage to state-supported property, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with expired registration, and possession of methamphetamines on March 2 at 12:13 a.m. and given notice to appear on March 27.

Alan W. Heller, 47, of Beardstown was cited for participation in meth production, assault, and methamphetamine manufacturing on Feb. 27 at 12:18 p.m. Heller was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on March 13.

Battery

Dylan Fitzgerald, 59, of Rushville was cited for domestic battery on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Fitzgerald was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on March 6.

Trespass

Douglas R. Hance, 21, of Beardstown was cited for criminal trespass on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. Hance was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on March 27.

Alexandra E. Venegas-Frinlrop was cited for criminal trespass on Feb. 17 at 4:20 p.m. Venegas-Frinlrop was lodged in Schuyler Co. Jail and given notice to appear on March 20.

Traffic

Marcela Cepeda, 42, of Beardstown was cited for failure to yield at an intersection on March 1 at 6:17 a.m.

Robyn E. Lovekamp, 45, of Arenzville was cited for speeding on Feb. 19 at 12:21 p.m.

Benjamin Kangeni, 46, of Beardstown was cited for disobeying a stop sign on Feb. 19 at 11:16 p.m.

Reynolds M. Rodriguez, 34, of Beardstown was cited for expired driver’s license on Feb. 19 at 5:01 p.m. and given notice to appear on March 14.

Fabio Severino-Perez, 37, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on Feb. 18 at 4:25 p.m.

Jorge Torrech Rivera of Beardstown was cited for lack of valid driver’s license on Feb. 18.

Steven Gustafson, 63, of Beardstown was cited for disobeying a stop sign on Feb. 17 at 7:42 p.m.

Crystal L. Bell, 54, of Beardstown was cited for speeding on Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Katherine Ayala, 25, of Beardstown was cited for leaving the scene of an accident on March 19 at 2:10 p.m.

Jorge Diaz-Vargas, 41, of Beardstown was cited for failure to secure a child on Feb. 25 at 11:05 a.m. and given notice to appear on March 28.

Jose Flores-Buena Vista, 28, of Beardstown was cited for failure to secure a child and driving while license suspended on Feb. 28 and given notice to appear on March 28.

Danny J. Bower, 41, of Beardstown was cited for lack of valid driver’s license on Feb. 22 at 6:33 p.m.

Michael B. Myers, 58, of Mt. Sterling was cited for speeding on Feb. 20 at 6:40 p.m.

Accidents

An accident occurred on 8th and Monroe on March 1 at 6:17 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Marcela Cepeda of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by April M. Brown of Beardstown. A vehicle driven by Mark E. Edwards of Beardstown was also involved in the incident.

An accident occurred in the JBS parking lot on March 1 at 9:50 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Jason D. Elam of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Bryan D. Chapman of Hull.

An accident occurred on IL Rte. 125 on Feb. 17 at 8:44 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Chad M. Sanders, 41, of Mattoon struck a traffic light pole.

An accident occurred on IL Rte. 125 on Jan. 1 at 4:59 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Yecena Leon-Alvarado, 17, of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Cheryl L. Taylor, 67, of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on 400 East 15th Street on Feb. 28 at 3:47 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Jordan J. Daulton of Beardstown collided with Donald W. Fry of Palmyra.

An accident occurred on IL Rte. 125 and Evergreen Drive on Feb. 19 at 2:51 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Hope M. Stoldt of Chatham collided with a vehicle driven by Tiffani L. Gann of Beardstown.

An accident occurred on 809 West Main Street on Feb. 19 at 2:10 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Cindy Troma of Beardstown collided with a vehicle driven by Katherine Ayala of Beardstown.

An accident occurred in the Family Video parking lot on Feb. 21 at 2:41 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Timothy W. Chilton collided with a parked vehicle owned by Emily Robertson of Bluff Springs.

