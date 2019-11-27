Beardstown Police Report

Nasir I. Ali, 32, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 15 for operating an unisured motor vehicle and was given a notice to appear.

Clemant Mugisha, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 25 for illegal transportation of alcohol and given an individual bond.

Christopher A. Self, 30, Quincy, was ticketed on November 12 for speeding 61 in a 25 mph zone and given an individual bond.

Ekofo J. Basia Jaria, 27, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 2 for parking in the roadway and given an individual bond.

Noah C. Coats, 19, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given notice to appear.

Dallas Livingston, 29, Beardstown, was picked up on November 15 on a Fulton County warrant for failure to appear. Subject was transported to Schuyler County jail. No bond.

Tangela J. McNeece, 35, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 15 for speeding 41 in a 25 mph zone and given an individual bond.

A male juvenile was ticketed on November 24 for failure to yield in turning lane and was given a promise to comply.

Drake T. Swan, 25, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 23 for failure to yield at an intersection and was given a promise to comply.

Mason Kemp, 21, Virginia, was ticketed on November 23 for failure to yield at and intersection and following too close. He was given a promise to comply.

Joseph C. Chapman, 29, Roodhouse, was ticketed on November 23 for operating uninsured motor vehicle and given a notice to appear.

Lashael Omar De Jesus De Graff, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 24 for speeding and no valid drivers license and given a notice to appear.

Dillion Gossage, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 24 for speeding and given a promise to comply.

Theard Nerlande, 46, Margate, Florida, was ticketed on November 24 for failure to wear a seat belt and given a notice to appear.

Jairo Jo Castellos, 40, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 24 for failure to wear seat belt and given a promise to comply.

Zachary A. Kane, 36, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 24 for failure to wear seat belt and given a promise to comply.

Kelly K. Kelende, 18, Springfield, was ticketed on November 24 for improper use of electronic communication device (cell phone) and was given a promise to comply.

Rafael Diaz, 41, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 24 for no valid drivers license and given a notice to appear.

Richard A. Berroa, 28, Beardstown, was ticketed on November 24 for illegal squealing/screeching of tires, failure to signal when required and given a promise to comply.

Modeste L. Mundonsi, 30, Jacksonville, was ticketed on November 24 for no front registration plate and was given a promise to comply.

A male juvenile was ticketed on November 20 for no valid drivers license and given a notice to comply.

