Beardstown Police Report

Joseph C. Coats Jr, 22, Beardstown was ticketed on October 29 for driving an uninsured motor vehicle and a written warning for no registration plate light. Subject given a notice to appear.

Seth R. Taylor, 41, Beardstown was ticketed on October 25 for possession of drug paraphernalia and given a notice to appear.

Xavière V. Hoar, 21, Beardstown, was ticketed for failure to wear seat belt and given a notice to appear. Subject was also picked up on a Fulton County warrant and lodged In Schuyler County jail. No Bond.

Abraham Hernandez, 62, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 29 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and was given a promise to comply. He was also given a written warning for a taillight violation.

Enyer E. Carrero, 19, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given a notice to appear, and a written warning for no front registration.

Daisy S. Mendoza, 23, Beardstown ticketed on October 25 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given an notice to appear and a written warning for failure to notify Secretary of State of change of address.

Juan R. Rodriguez, 27, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt and was given a promise to comply.

Jorge O. Diaz, 44, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 31 for lane violation given an individual bond.

Lazaro Gil-Martinez, 51, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 30 for failure to wear a seat belt and operating an uninsured motor vehicle and was given a notice to appear.

Evelia Reynoso-Palencia, 36, Beardstown, ticketed on October 29 for operating a uninsured motor vehicle and speeding 35/25. A notice to comply was given.

Jowanda Mae Kissee, 40, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for failure to wear seat belt and was given a promise to comply.

Shannon L. Dewitt, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for failure to wear a seat belt and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. A notice to comply was given.

Allen L. Miller, 28, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 23 for no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle and was given a promise to comply.

Sammie Lee Hicks, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for possession of drug paraphernalia and was picked up on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear and a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia and cannabis, disorderly conduct, theft, criminal trespass and mob action. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail. No Bond.

Michael A. Moise, 30, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 31 for failure to signal when required and was given a promise to comply.

Sarah L. Lucas, 33, Rushville, was ticketed on October 31 for failure to wear a seat belt and given notice.

Nikki J. Lane, 17, was ticketed on October 31 for failure to wear a seat belt and was given a notice to appear.

Patricia N. Ramos, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 31 for no valid driver’s license and a written warning for equipment.

Cody T. Dawson, 25, Frederick, was ticketed on October 31 for improper lighting and given a promise to comply.

McKenzie C. Bigley, 33, Versailles, was ticketed on October 31 for failure to wear a seat belt and given a promise to comply. Subject was also picked up on a Brown County warrant for petition to revoke probation. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail. No Bond.

Danielle N. Willhite, 34, Versailles, was picked up October 31 on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear on a petition to revoke probation and was lodged in Schuyler County jail. No Bond.

Martin B. Morrell, 45, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 31 for improper lane usage/wrong way on a one way, failure to carry license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Subject was given notice to appear.

Ty E. Riddle, 16, was ticketed on October 31 for unlawful number of passengers. Subject given a notice to appear.

John R. Covey, 30, Chapin, was ticketed on October 31 for driving while license suspended, failure to wear a seat belt and was given an individual bond.

Tori D. Covey, 26, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 31 for failure to wear a seat belt and given an individual bond.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.