Beardstown Police Report

Luchia H. Mafara, 23, Beardstown was arrested on October 17 for criminal trespass and lodged in Schuyler County Jail.

Jackson M. Defngin, 41, Beardstown was arrested on October 13 for DUI of alcohol, no valid drivers license, improper lane usage, aggravated DUI. Subject was transported to Schuyler County jail. No Bond.

Jose Martinez-Lopez, 50, Beardstown, was arrested on October 18 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI subject posted $200 bond and was released.

Francisco A. Reyes Santos, 23, Beardstown, was picked up October 19 on a Morgan County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Subject posted $350 bond and was released.

Karla Zafra, 21, Beardstown, was given a city citation on October 19 for excessive barking and was fined 35, to be paid to City Hall.

Shilo A Valdez-Pate, 32, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 22 for no valid insurance and given an individual bond.

Roberto C. Tejada, 29, Beardstown was ticketed on October 21 for battery. Subject posted $150 bond and was released.

Leopoldo R. Mariscal, 38, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 21 for battery. Subject posted $150 bond and was released.

Walter E. Lucha, 42, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 21 for battery. Subject posted $150 bond and was released.

Sammie L. Hicks, 48, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 22 for disorderly conduct and given a notice to appear.

Jason W. Hawk, 41, Beardstown, was picked up on October 22, a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for aggravated DUI, home invasion. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Demitriuis Richardson, 38, Jacksonville, was arrested on October 22 for speeding, fleeing and eluding, and had a warrant out of Schuyler County for failure to appear. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail. No Bond.

Andrew R. Swan, 49, Beardstown, was picked up October 22 on a Cass County warrant and transported to Mason County jail. No Bond.

Ryan L. Patton, 23, Beardstown, was arrested on October 23 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams). Subject was transported to Morgan County jail. No Bond.

Kendra J. Callihan, 35, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 23 for criminal trespass to real property. Subject was given a notice to appear.

Michael A. Gonzalez, 25, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 24 for operating uninsured motor vehicle and possession of cannabis (not more than 10 grams). Subject was given a notice to appear.

Gicely M. Miranda-Saez, 24, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 24 for operating uninsured motor vehicle and given a notice to appear.

Andres A. Adan-Jeronimo, 24, Jacksonville, was ticketed on October 24 for speeding 38/25 and no valid drivers license. Subject was given a notice to appear.

Christopher D. Jimerson, 19, Springfield, was ticketed on October 24 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and was given a notice to appear.

John M Camerer, 34, Beardstown, was arrested on October 25 for DUI /alcohol and improper lane usage. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Lori J. Campbell, 59, Beardstown, was picked up on October 25 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license suspended and no insurance. Subject posted $200 bond and was released. Subject as also given tickets for driving while license suspended and no insurance.

Madison M. Hohimer, 18, was picked up on October 25 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear and no insurance. Subject posted $200 bond and was released.

Kiara Mena, 21, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for no valid drivers license. Subject was given promise to comply.

Keagan J. Seagle, 21, Ashland, was ticketed on October 25for no valid insurance and given a notice to appear.

Desire Nsabimana, 23, Beardstown was arrested on October 25 for DUI /alcohol, aggravated DUI, no valid drivers license, aggravated DUI, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper use of registration and speeding 35/25. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail with no bond.

Clayton M. Story, 24, Beardstown, was ticketed on October 25 for illegal transportation of alcohol by passenger and given a notice to comply.

Grace I. Duesterhaus, 19, Chambersburg, was ticketed on October 25 for disobeying a stop sign given a promise to comply.



