Beardstown Police Report

Yesica L. Ynoa Rivas, 27, Beardstown, was ticketed on September 24 for speeding 39 in a 25 mph zone. Subject was given PTC.

Jason Devore, 38, Beardstown, was arrested on September 24 for two counts of battery and was lodged in the Schuyler County jail. No bond.

Lucas A.R. Bowman, 21, Ripley, was arrested on September 24 for battery and given a notice to appear.

Shantelle Martinez, 21, Beardstown was ticketed on September 24 for no valid driver's license and given a notice to appear.

Jordan M. Horrer, 19, Beardstown, was ticketed September 24 for driving while license suspended and given a notice to appear.

Charmisha J. Sanders, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed on Sept. 25 for no valid registration, operating uninsured motor vehicle, no front or rear registration plate, and failure to secure a child under 8.

Adriana N. Icenogle, 21, Beardstown, was ticketed on September 26 for operating vehicle while on cell phone in school zone and given a notice to appear.

Martin Carrillo, 26, Beardstown, was arrested on September 29 for aggravated battery and lodged in Mason County jail with no bond.

James Whitis, 39, Bath, was ticketed on September 27 for driving without a license, no insurance, operating vehicle with suspended registration and for no insurance. Subject also had a Mason County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. Subject was lodged in Mason County jail with no bond.

Lamont Wiliams, Jr. was picked up September 29 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on charges of resisting a police officer, threatening a public official and disorderly conduct. Subject posted $200 bond and was released.

Clement Musisha, 24, Aurora County, was ticketed on September 28 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given a notice to appear.

Hidie L. Ham, 32, Beardstown, was ticketed on September 28 for expired driver's license and given PTC.

Sean C. Taylor, 26, Beardstown was picked up on October 1 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a no insurance charge. Subject posted $200 bond and was released.

Jami L. Justice, 33, Jacksonville, was picked up on September 27 on a Fulton County warrant. Subject posted $150 bond and was released.

