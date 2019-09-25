Home

Beardstown Police Report

    Jonathan P. Cummins, 21, Beardstown was ticketed on September 9 for speeding 44 mph in a 25 mph zone and was given a PTC.  
    Isabel Linares-Rodriguez, 45, Beardstown, was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle on September 20 and was given a notice to appear.
     Hodabalo Claude Awizoba, 40, Beardstown, was ticketed on September 20 for disobeying a traffic control device and given a PTC.
    Zane E Dopheide, 18, Williamstown Missouri, was ticketed on September 21 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given a notice to appear.
    Patient Tambwe Mwemwe, 37, Beardstown, was picked up on a Cass County warrant on September 17 for failure to appear for no insurance. Subject posted $200 bond and was released.

 

