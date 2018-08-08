Beardstown Police News

Beardstown Police, working in cooperation with the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department developed information that led to the Tuesday morning arrest of a Versailles man and woman on methamphetamine charges.

Matthew M. Schreieck, 39, and Lisa Montgomery, 32, both of Versailles were both taken into custody when police executed a search warrant on Schreieck’s residence.

In the process of executing the warrant, police allegedly found 35 grams of methamphetamine, pre-packaged for sale; 30 grams of cannabis, and $1,500 in cash.

Montgomery, who was found hiding in Schreieck’s residence was arrest- ed on an outstanding Cass County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine and sale of methamphetamine.

Both Schreieck and Montgomery were lodged in jail pending posting of bond.

Kelvin Yomar Bilbraut Solivan, 17, of Beardstown was arrested Aug. 3 on a Cook County warrant charging him with resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He posted $275 bond to the charge and was released.

R. Mathew Rinker, 33, was arrested on a Cass County warrant charging him with possession of cannabis and operating an uninsured vehicle. He posted $100 bond and was released.

Diana L. Silsby , 47, of Beardstown was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of cannabis - more than 10 grams but less than 100 grams, and delivery of cannabis. She was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Diana Gonzalez, 20, of Beardstown was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Brian Guadalupe-Rivera, 20, of Beardstown was arrested on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear in court to face charges of operating an uninsured vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and improper operation of a motorcycle. He posted a $200 bond and was released.