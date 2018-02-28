Beardstown Police News

Megan D. Whitlow, 35,

of Beardstown was cited

for disorderly conduct,

(breach of peace) Feb. 3,

and was issued notice to

appear in court.

Pedro Quinones-Olivera.

25, of Beardstowm

was arrested Feb. 7, and

charged with battery at

JBS. He was given notice

to appear in court and was

released.

Joshua D. Lowe, 19, of

Beardstown was ticketed

for disorderley conduct,

(breach of peace) Feb 13.

He was also served with

a McDounough County

warrant alleging failure to

appear in court. He was

lodged in the Schuyler

County jail.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.