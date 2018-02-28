Home

Beardstown Police News

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:38 Casscounty2

Megan D. Whitlow, 35,
of Beardstown was cited
for disorderly conduct,
(breach of peace) Feb. 3,
and was issued notice to
appear in court.
Pedro Quinones-Olivera.
25, of Beardstowm
was arrested Feb. 7, and
charged with battery at
JBS. He was given notice
to appear in court and was
released.
Joshua D. Lowe, 19, of
Beardstown was ticketed
for disorderley conduct,
(breach of peace) Feb 13.
He was also served with
a McDounough County
warrant alleging failure to
appear in court. He was
lodged in the Schuyler
County jail.

Lifestyle

Couple to mark 60th anniversary

Robert and Pauline
Koch of Tallula will celebrate
their 60th wedding
anniversary.
They were married on
Feb. 9, 1958, at the Bethlehem
Lutheran Church in

Vera Talkemeyer to celebrate 95th birthday
Charles “Ike” Weishaar to celebrate 98th birthday

