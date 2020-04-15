Beardstown Police News

Sammie Lee Hicks, 22, of Beardstown was picked up April 6 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on domestic battery. He was given I-bond, a new court date and released.

Trevor R. Alday, 25, of Beardstown was picked up April 7 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a no insurance charge. He was given I-bond, new court date and was released.

Guijosa Soto, Eduardo, 62, of Beardstown was ticketed April 5 for leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The subject was given a notice to appear and released.

Jordan M. Horrer, 20, of Beardstown was ticketed April 8 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a notice to appear.

Shaun P. Glover, 40, of Beardstown was arrested April 8 for methamphetamine possession and lodged in the Morgan County jail.

Jonathan M. Treadway, 36, of Beardstown was picked up April 9 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on criminal damage to property $500-10k, criminal trespass to residence, assault, possession of meth less than 5 grams, possession of paraphernalia, improper signal and driving while license suspended. The subject posted $750 and was released.

Shannon F. Graham, 44, of Chandlerville was ticketed April 12 for driving while license suspended and given notice to appear.