Home

Beardstown Police News

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 15:11 Casscounty2

    Sammie Lee Hicks, 22, of Beardstown was picked up April 6 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on domestic battery. He was given I-bond, a new court date and released.
    Trevor R. Alday, 25, of Beardstown was picked up April 7 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a no insurance charge. He was given I-bond, new court date and was released.
    Guijosa Soto, Eduardo, 62, of Beardstown was ticketed April 5 for leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The subject was given a notice to appear and released.
    Jordan M. Horrer, 20, of Beardstown was ticketed April 8 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a notice to appear.
    Shaun P. Glover, 40, of Beardstown was arrested April 8 for methamphetamine possession and lodged in the Morgan County jail.
    Jonathan M. Treadway, 36, of Beardstown was picked up April 9 on a Cass County warrant for  failure to appear on criminal damage to property $500-10k, criminal trespass to residence, assault, possession of meth less than 5 grams, possession of paraphernalia, improper signal and driving while license suspended. The subject posted $750 and was released.
    Shannon F. Graham, 44, of Chandlerville was ticketed  April 12 for driving while license suspended and given notice to appear.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith: Let’s take the time to linger on Easter for a while

Well...Easter is behind us, right? I mean, the day has come and gone, as unusual as this year’s celebration was. But what if I said Easter ISN’T over? Would it matter?

Focus on Faith: It’s Holy Week - Time to celebrate the risen Jesus
Focus on Faith: This will end, God still reigns
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers