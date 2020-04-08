Beardstown Police News

Home

Wed, 04/08/2020

    Molly S. Klene, 26, of Beardstown was ticketed April 1 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given ibond.
    Trenton M. Brockhouse, 20, of Alexander was arrested April 1 for criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. He  was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.
    Kevin E. Morales, 22, of Beardstown was picked up April 2 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on speeding. He posted $200 bond and was released.
    Carlos J. Espinalluna, 18, of Beardstown was ticketed April 2 for no valid registration, violation of classification motorcycle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
    Rebecca M. Roegge, 38, of Beardstown was picked up April 3 on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation. The subject was given ibond and new court date and was released.
    Ram Ba Moung, 41, of Beardstown was arrested April 4 for DUI alcohol, aggravated DUI-crash with bodily harm, and driving in wrong lane. The subject was lodged in the Morgan County Jail.

 

    Well…it’s Holy Week. Even as I write this, I feel like there is so much I should be doing.

