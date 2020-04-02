Beardstown Police News

John R. Covey, 30, of Beardstown was ticketed March 26 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with suspended license, improper parking on runway, failing to signal when required, and vehicle left illegally unattended. He was given notice to appear. On March 27, Covey was picked up on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on driving while license suspended and was also ticketed for violation of bail bond. He posted $200 bond and was released. On March 28, Covey was arrested for burglary and lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Alex D. Zabuski, 29, of Beardstown was arrested March 28 for theft and given a notice to appear. The subject also had a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on improper operation of an ATV. He posted $200 and was released.

Justino Castillo Plancarte, 65, of Browning was ticketed March 19 for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and given Ibond.

Jordan M. Horrer, 20, of Beardstown was arrested March 30 for domestic battery and interfering with the report of domestic battery.

Andrew Dotzert, 28, of Beardstown was picked up March 28 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for criminal damage

to property. The subject posted $200 and was released.

Bran Guadalupe Rivera, 22, of Beardstown was picked up March 26 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for uninsured

and driving while license suspended. He posted $200 and was released.

John R. Covey, 30, of Chapin was arrested March 16 for domestic battery and lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Yeison Plantini De Leon, 22, of Beardstown was picked up on a Cass County warrant March 18 for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dallas A. Livingston, 30, of Beardstown was picked up March 20 on a Fulton County warrant for failure to appear.

Cody R. Still, 19, of Alsey was ticketed March 23 for failure to yield at an intersection.

Cassondra Comiskey, 31, of Beardstown was picked up March 2 on a Fulton County warrant. The subject posted $150 bond and was released.

Kenneth Bledsoe, 29, of Beardstown was ticketed Feb. 28 for speeding 26/35 over the speed limit. He was given notice to appear.

Amy Zimmerman, 46, of Beardstown was ticketed Feb. 28 for no valid insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol and was given Ibond.

Richard Thompson, 58, of Ashland was ticketed Feb. 25 for no valid insurance and was given a notice to appear.

Lizzet G. Rodriguez, 23, of Beardstown was arrested March 1 for DUI with a breath alcohol content (B.A.C.) of .08 or more and driving with no headlights when required. The subject posted bond and was released

Markus DJ Flanigan, 31, of Peoria was ticketed Feb. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, driving with no lights when required, no valid insurance, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5g.

Marla J. Buss, 57, of Beardstown was ticketed Feb. 27 for a city ordinance violation of letting a dog run at large.

Nicholas C. Davis Sr, 19, of Springfield was ticketed March 15 for speeding and no valid insurance and given a notice to appear.

Kenneth E. Bledsoe, 29, of Rushville was ticketed March 14 for no seat belt.

Fidel Guinovart, 61, of Beardstown was ticketed March 15 for disobeying a stop sign and given Ibond.

John E Wollam, 38, of Beardstown was picked up on a Cass County warrant March 14 for failure to appear for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Mondell D. Hemphill, 27, of Jacksonville was picked up on a Cass County warrant March 13 for failure to appear for driving while license suspended. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Dylan M. Kinkead, 27, of Beardstown was arrested March 15 for aggravated domestic battery and was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Oscar Martinez, 44, of Beardstown was arrested March 14 for possession of drug parphernalia, possession of meth, aggravated delivery of meth, unlawful use of a weapon within 1000 feet of a school, and driving while license suspended. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Matthew D. Spears, 28, of Beardstown was arrested March 9 for criminal damage to property $300 or less. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Zina Soyon, 27, of St. Joseph, Mo. was ticketed March 10 for no valid license and given Ibond.

Travis L. Wrobleski, 39, of Beardstown was ticketed March 13 for driving while license revoked. He was given notice to appear.

Pedro Gabriel Garcia Melendez, 28, of Beardstown was ticketed March 13 for driving while license suspended and given notice to appear.

Adam C. Ren, 35, of Rushville was ticketed March 12 for speeding 48/35 and given Ibond.

Angela R. Rohn, 43, of Beardstown was ticketed March 12 for speeding 40 in a 25 zone and given ibond.

Lora Marie Barron, 42, of Beardstown was ticketed March 12 for speeding 40/25 and given ibond.

Lloyde E. Jackson, 34, of Springfield was ticketed March 12 for speeding 50/35 and given Ibond.