Beardstown Police News

Andrew J. Wright, 37, of Beardstown was picked up Jan. 12 on a McDonough County warrant for violation of order of protection. The subject posted $1,000 bond and was released.

Brandy L. Shores, 31, of Chandlerville was picked up Jan. 14 on a Cass County warrant for driving while license revoked. The subject posted $200 bond and was released.

Jason K. Perkins, 43, of Beardstown was arrested Jan. 14 for assault and disorderly conduct. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Zuriel Vazquez Rivera, 45, of Beardstown was ticketed Jan. 15 for disobeying a traffic control signal and given Ibond.

Steven L. Daniel, 64, of Charleston, IL, was ticketed Jan. 15 for speeding 46/25 and given Ibond.

Shawn D. Bentley, 23, of Beardstown was picked up Jan. 15 on an Adams County warrant for failure to appear on improper use title/registration and no insurance. The subject posted $300 bond and was released.

Jean L. Joseph, 29, of Waterloo, IL was ticketed Jan. 16 for speeding and driving while license suspended and given promise to comply.

