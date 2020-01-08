Beardstown Police News

Vilmaris Munoz, 32, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 5 for driving while license suspended and was given a notice to appear.

Sarah Fanning, 68, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 21 for speeding and given IBond.

Connie D. Davidson, 19, Rushville, was ticketed Dec. 21 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and given IBond.

Michael J. Bassett, 35, Springfield, was ticketed Dec. 21 for disobeying a stop sign and given IBond.

Melanie M. Bracero Diaz, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 21 for disobeying a stop sign and given IBond.

Michelle J. Fracer, 38, Rushville, was ticketed Dec. 22 for speeding and given IBond.

Johnny M. Guinn, 57, Virginia, was ticketed Dec. 22 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and was given IBond.

Lamariss E. Fortune, 37, Jacksonville, was ticketed Dec. 26 for driving while license revoked and given a notice to appear.

Jennifer R. Flynn, 25, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 26 for speeding and was given IBond.

Hector R. Nunez, 19, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 21 for speeding and was given promise to comply.

Jose Coto Guerra, 27, Birmingham, AL, was ticketed Dec. 21 for failure to dim headlights, no valid driver’s licene and was given a notice to appear.

William S. Joachim, 66, Canton, was ticketed Dec. 21 for speeding and give promise to comply.

Alexander Reknoso, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 21 for speeding and given promise to comply.

Jesus Serrano, 18, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 31 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating vehicle with expired registration, possession of adult use cannabis in motor vehicle, possession of cannabis, possesseion of drug paraphernalia and was given notice to appear.

Sue Reh, 31, Beardstown, was arrested Dec. 22 for DUI, improper lane usage, no valid driver’s license and DUI with no valid license. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler Co Jail..

Anthony L. Taylor, 34, Beardstown, was arrested Dec. 26 for resisting/obstructing, driving on sidewalk, and failure to wear a seat belt. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Carlos D. Mitchell, 40, Havana, was ticketed Dec. 26 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Mary Peterman, 48, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 26 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Martin Venegas-Espinoza, 38, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 26 for no valid driver’s license and given promise to comply.

Artemio Cortez-Sanchez, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 26 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Juan D. Escobar-Rios, 24, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 26 for failure to wear seat belt, driving while license suspended, operating uninsured motor vehicle, and possession of cannabis and given notice to appear.

Valerie S. Black, 18, Mt. Sterling, was ticketed Dec. 26 for failure to wear a seat belt and given promise to comply.

Jermiah S. Armstrong, 17, Jacksonville, was ticketed Dec. 26 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Makayla Lopez, 21, Beardstown, was picked up Dec. 27 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge. The subject posted $200 bond and was released.

Teresa Arroyo Carrillo, 25, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 28 for speeding 50/35 and given promise to comply.

Corey L. Chockley, 39, Astoria, was ticketed Dec. 28 for speeding 72/50 and given promise to comply.

Dylan L. Crum, 25, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 28 for DUI, DUI with no valid license, no valid registration, and driving while license suspended. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Todd Feigl, 37, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 28 for failure to wear seat belt, operating uninsured motor vehicle and operating vehicle with expired registration plates and given promise to comply. The subject was also picked up on a Fulton County warrant/body attachment. He posted $150.00 and was released.

Audrey Feigl, 18, Beardstown, was ticketed Dec. 28 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Adonis L. Bruce, 23, Springfield, was Dec. 28 arrested for DUI, possession of adult use cannabis in motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler Co. Jail.

Sean C. Taylor, 26, Beardstown was arrested Jan. 1 for DUI, DUI b.a.c more than .08, illegal transportation, and disobeying a stop sign. The subject posted $100 bond and was released.

Randall T. Evans, 38, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt, operating uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and given notice to appear.

Bruce R. Hacker, 35, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Armando R. Fernandez Rivera, 36, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for no valid driver’s license and given promise to comply.

Courtney A. Walker, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Sandra A. Bauser, 45, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for driving while license suspended and given notice to appear.

Haley R. Behymer, 22, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for driving while license suspended and failure to wear seat belt and given notice to appear.

Koby W. Handy, 17, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Noah L. Gomez, 20, Hamilton, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Isabella Behymer, 18, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt and was given promise to comply.

Estella W. Blake, 58, Beardstown, was ticketed Jan. 1 for failure to wear seat belt and given promise to comply.

Stanley D. Ballinger, 57, Beardstown, was arrested Jan. 1 for domestic battery and lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Derrick D. Johnson-Dorsey, 28, Beardstown was picked up Jan. 1 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on poss. controlled substance, poss. 15< 100 grams cocaine. The subject was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Lincoln A. Morrell, 25, Beardstown was picked up Jan. 3 on a Morgan County warrant for battery. The subject posted $500 bond, given court date and was released.

Mason Dowson, 31, Beardstown, was picked up Jan. 6 on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear. The subject posted $250 bond, given court date and was released.

