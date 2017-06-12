Beardstown Police News

Lorean M Wordlaw, 22, of Beardstown was ticketed Nov. 30, for no valid drivers license in the 1100 block of Garm Ave. He was also charged with domestic battery, and reckless conduct (2 counts). He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Spencer P. Fortney, 45, of Beardstown was arrested Nov. 29, and charged with criminal trespass to residence, home invasion, criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property over $300, fol-lowing an alleged incident at 701 March St. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

William Hunnicut 19, was arrested Nov. 30, and charged with crimi-nal damage to property following an incident at 610 W. 6th St. He was also taken into custody on a Cass county warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to face battery charges and was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Jon M. Baily, of Beardstown was cited for driving while license was suspended or revoked and was lodged in the Schuy-ler County Jail.

Rodolfo Ojeda, 29, of Beardstown was arrested Nov. 27 on charges of bur-glary, and possession of stolen property. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail. Piantini De Leon Yei-son, 20, of Beardstown was ticketed Dec. 2 for operating an uninsured vehicle and was issued a notice to appear in court.

Chris Oesch, 51, of Beardstown, was arrest-ed Dec. 2, on charges of operating an uninsured vehicle; resisting or ob-structing a peace officer; aggravated DUI (no in-surance) aggravated DUI, no valid drivers license; illegal transportation of alcohol; and driving while license suspended or re-voked. He posted bond to the charges and was re-leased.

Kendra Stiltz, 38 of Beardstown was tick-eted Dec. 2 for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger. She post- ed bond to the charge and was released.

Chelsea Dods, 28, of Virginia, was cited for operating an uninsured ve-hicle Nov. 27. She posted bond to the charge and was released.

Ilvestre Martes Pas-trano, 18, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured, operating a vehicle with an expired registration and failure to yield the right of way at an intersection. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Jo Jarley, 34, of Beard-stown was cited criminal trespass at Casey’s Gen-eral Store on Nov. 24. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.