Beardstown man arrested following drug investigation

A joint drug investigation between the Cass and Morgan County Sheriff’s Departments has led to the arrest of a Beardstown man.

Bruce R. Hacker, 35, of Beardstown was arrested on charges of methamphetamine trafficking, methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine 100-400 grams, possession of stolen firearm, armed habitual criminal, possession of hypodermic syringes and needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. The approximate street value of the methamphetamine seized is approximately $30,000.

Hacker was arrested following a traffic stop on highway 267 in Morgan County. Cass County K-9 Nitro alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle, the methamphetamine and stolen firearm were located. Hacker is currently lodged in the Morgan County Jail.

Assisting in the investigation were the Greenfield Police Department, Illinois State Police District 9, and Central Illinois Enforcement Group.