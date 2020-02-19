Local chapters to celebrate National FFA Week



Triopia FFA members at the National FFA Convention were Laila Beck, Lance Bogner, Brayden Booth, Lily Hogan, Mason Fricke, Brendan Kanaske.



Members of the Virginia FFA officer team visited the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Pictured, left to right: Madison Kemp, Faith Hill, Ben Krause, Kiley Tate and Briley Scott.



A-C Central took 12 FFA members to Indianapolis for National FFA Convention. While attending the convention students had the opportunity to attend workshops, tour parts of Indianapolis, and attend leadership sessions. This picture was taken in front of the National FFA Center. Back, left to right: Advisor Spencer Laughlin, Julianna Allen, Logan Cuba, Cade Privia, Wyatt Mahoney, Brady Reed, JT Donnan, Advisor Mason Vincent; Front, left to right: Davee Smith, Francesca Boston, Olivia Reid, Taylor Jones, Rita Eilers, and Addison McClure.



Five members of the Beardstown FFA attended the National Convention. During the three days in Indianapolis, members toured various sites, attended convention sessions and the career expo, and went to a rodeo. Pictured are Barbara Pavon, Sage Surratt, Michael Graves, Lukas Cowan and Garrett Drane after touring the Lincoln Tech Institute in Indianapolis.