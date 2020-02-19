Local chapters to celebrate National FFA Week
Beardstown
The Beardstown FFA Chapter will be joining other chapters from across the country to celebrate National FFA Week. The local group will be celebrating FFA Week with the following activities:
Sunday, Feb. 23 – Members will attend Beardstown First Christian Church as a group.
Monday, Feb. 24 – Camo Day dress up day. Teacher/Staff Luncheon.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – All American dress up day. Vet Tech Invitational CDE
Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Farmer dress-up day. Memorial Garden Landscape work in the morning. Game night and FFA meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 27 – Farmers/Agri-person’s breakfast 6:30 – 8 a.m.; College/Ag Business Career Fair 8:15 – 11:30 a.m.; College Gear dress up day.
Friday, Feb. 28 – Nursing Home visit; Ag Olympics assembly; blue/gold dress up day.
Saturday, Feb. 29 – Paintball trip
Triopia
Triopia High School FFA is planning activities for FFA Week Feb. 22-29. The group will sponsor ag olympics throughout the week as a competition between classes along with a pie in the face contest with staff to raise money for the Veterans’ Honor Flights.
