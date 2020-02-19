Wilma Jo Penwarden, 84, of Beardstown passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Virginia, the daughter of James and Gertrude Dunbar Boyd. She married Tom Penwarden on Feb. 16, 1958, at the Beardstown United Methodist Church and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, James Penwarden of Indianapolis, IN and Richard Penwarden of Las Vegas, NV; two granddaughters, Rachel and Jesse Penwarden, both of Springfield; one sister, Bernice (William) Bica of Detroit, MI; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two sisters.

Mrs. Penwarden was employed at restaurants in Virginia before working for Bound To Stay Bound Book Bindery in Jacksonville for several years. Tom and Wilma had an apartment for a short time in Jacksonville before moving to Beardstown.

Following the move to Beardstown, Wilma worked for the Secretary of State’s Office and owned and operated a grocery store on Adams Street, alongside her husband, called “Willie’s Market” for four years. Tom and Wilma celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Feb. 16.

At Wilma’s request, her body was donated to science with the hope of helping others. There will be no formal services.

Memorials are suggested to Cass Lodge #23 A.F. & A.M. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

