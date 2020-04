Wilma A. Davis, 94, of Rushville passed away at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Private family graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rushville City Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects from 3 – 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Services can be viewed on the Worthington Funeral Home website Wednesday morning.