William Thomas Hendricks, 74, Frederick, passed away at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, December 18 at his residence.

Cremation will be accorded. There are no services scheduled at this time. Worthington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

