William E. “Bill” Garver, Sr, 89, of Virginia, died Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

He was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Decatur, the son of Earl and Clara Young Garver. He married Betty Hantle on Sept. 17, 1949, in Decatur and she survives.

He is also survived by nine children, Debby (Richard) Krohe, Kathy (Ed) Snow, Chris (Michael) Yost, Diane (James) Dambacher, Beth (Ricky) Cox, Bill (Jackie) Garver, Jr., David (Aura) Garver, Patrick (Anita) Garver, and Tim Garver; twenty-nine grandchildren; and forty-three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one sister; two infant siblings; and by two grandchildren, Micah Mefford and Autumn Graves.

Mr. Garver spent his life working in the meat packing industry. His biggest love was horse riding and roping. He announced the Western Quarter horse show at the Illinois State Fair for over 45 years and was honored as Mr. Illinois for a Day in 2012. He was inducted into the Illinois Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame in 2008.

He served on the Virginia Park Board and was President when the Jenny Marr Dunaway Park was created. Bill was active in Little League as a coach and umpire and was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He announced Virginia Football games for many years and served as MC of the Virginia Bar-B-Q for over 40 years.

He also served as Virginia Township Supervisor for 14 years. In his retirement, Bill was a Pre-K bus driver for Virginia Schools for many years. He was also a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. A prayer service was held 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the church, where the family met friends from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.