William E. “Bill” Garver, Sr, 89, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 17 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia.

Buchanan Cody Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.buchanancody.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.