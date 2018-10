William Crawford, 62, of Macomb, passed away at 2:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Country View Nursing Home in Macomb.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment was in Rushville City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com

