William "Bill" Charles McCombs

William "Bill" Charles McComs, 70, of Beardstown, passed away Thursday, March 8, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

He was born Oct. 15, 1947, in Beardstown, the son of Russell Lloyd, Sr. and Lillian Ann Adkison McCombs. He married Carol Ann Scheer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown on Aug. 9, 1969, and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Marty (Jennifer) McCombs of Beardstown and Cindy Swartz of Beardstown (fiance, Allen Shelby of Pekin); five grandchildren, Chad McCombs, Alec McCombs, Mia Rose McCombs, Laynee Swartz, and Gretchen Swartz, all of Beardstown; mother, Lillian Ann McCombs of Beardstown; brothers and sisters, Russell McComs, Jr., marsha (companion, Georgie Belville) Seward, Benjamin (Anett) McCombs, Tim (Alicia) McCombs, David (companion, Debbie Joy) McCombs, and Mary Ann (Scott) Davis, all of Beardstown; one half-sister, Judy Thomas of Pekin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Lloyd McCombs, Sr.; very special grandmother, Mabel Adkison; and two half-sisters, Margaret Goss and Inez Redding.

Mr. McCombs was a 1965 graduate of Beardstown High School and served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969, stationed in Korea. He was employed 34 years for C.I.P.S.-Ameren before retiring in 2012. Bill was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, past member and president of the Beardstown Lions Club and life member of Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239, where he had served as commander. He enjoyed deer hunting and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and a lifelong Illini fan. Bill's greatest joy was his grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 12, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Burial with military honors was held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery following the service.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.