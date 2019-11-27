William “Bill” C. Loxley, 77, of Beardstown, died Tuesday, November 19 at his home.

He was born February 24, 1942 in Washington, Indiana, the son of Harry Frederick, II and Maxine Knippenberg Loxley. He married Beverly Ruppel on September 1, 1973 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Scott Loxley of Portland, Oregon, Jason (Desiree) Loxley of Virginia, Lance Loxley of Arenzville, and Barbara (Travis) Massie of Virginia; and Grandchildren: Morgan, Mia, Willem Josef, Cameron Lea, Alex Ann, Robert Reinhardt, Alyrk (Loxley), Anala Jo Massie, Gabby June Massie, Chaz William Turner Loxley, Weston Dale Loxley, Joseph Fredrick, Anthony William, and Daniel Angel (Loxley), one brother, H. Fred Loxley, III of Beardstown, H.F. Loxley, IV, nephew, Jimmy Vieria, nephew, John Vieria, nephew, and Betsy (Vieria) Birdsell, niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Joseph and William “Billy” Loxley; and one sister, Mary Lea Vieria.

Mr. Loxley was a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Bill worked his entire life as a heavy equipment operator and was owner/operator of William C. Loxley Construction Company. He worked as superintendent on many construction projects throughout his career. Bill was a lifetime member of International Union of Operating Engineers and had 57 years of service throughout his career with membership in IUOE Local 965. Bill was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, IUOE Local 965 in Springfield, Beardstown Elks Lodge 1007, Cass Lodge #23 A.F. & A.M. and Ansar Shrine.

Bill enjoyed hunting, trapshooting, and spoiling his dogs, Annie and Teddy Bear. Most of all, he loved and cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Chuck Smith Scholarship Fund of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 965. This fund provides scholarships for family members of IUOE Local 965 members. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

