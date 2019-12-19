Wanda May Brown
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 14:02 Casscounty2
November 11, 1929 - December 15, 2019
Wanda May Brown, 90, Monmouth, formerly of Rushville and Vermont, Illinois, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20 at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Palm Cemetery west of Rushville. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.