Wanda May Brown, 90, Monmouth, formerly of Rushville and Vermont, Illinois, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20 at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Palm Cemetery west of Rushville. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

