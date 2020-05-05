Wanda L. Surratt

Wanda Lea Surratt, 94, of Beardstown died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Concord, the daughter of Russell and Edra Plank Yeck. She married Ira “Duke” Surratt on Feb. 2, 1944, in Concord and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1996.

Wanda is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Bob) Fishel of Beardstown, three granddaughters, Jaime (Shawn Seaborn) Wiltfong of Arenzville, Tami (John Bown) Fishel of Beardstown and Danielle (Wesley Hunt) Fishel of Auburn; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Alex and Madison. She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Hunter Spurgeon, and one brother, Wendell Yeck.

Mrs. Surratt was a 1943 graduate of Chapin High School and assisted her husband with the daily operations of Surratt Freight Lines before retiring. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Wanda volunteered her time at area nursing homes and delivering Meals on Wheels in the Beardstown community.

Wanda enjoyed riding motorcycles, square dancing and spending time on the family farm riding horses. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, always being there to support them in their numerous sporting events and activities.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.