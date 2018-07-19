Walter William Jurgens, 91, of Petersburg died July 12 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in rural Petersburg.

He was born April 7, 1927, to William Edward and Emma Clara (Leinberger) Jurgens in his parents’ rural Ashland home in Cass County. He married Janet Townslay on Aug. 9, 1953, in Annie Merner Chapel on the campus of MacMurray College in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death May 4, 2014.

He is survived by his children, Joyce Te Ronde (Robert) of Petersburg, Linda Jurgens of Springfield and Jeffrey Jurgens of Ashland. Also surviving is his brother, Harold (Sandy) Jurgens of Ashland, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Helen Jurgens and Dorothy Jurgens, as well as aunts and uncles.

After first attending high school in Virginia he graduated from Petersburg Harris High School in 1945.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict (1951- 1952) and was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of The American Legion. He enjoyed participating in the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2013.

Walter was a life-long grain and livestock farmer in Cass and Morgan Counties. He began his profession at a young age on his parents’ farm in Menard County.

He was active in his community, serving on the Cass County Service Company Board (FS) as a director from 1977-1993, and on the Cass County Board. He was a long-time leader of Circleville Ag 4-H Club. His church home was Zion Lutheran Church, Pleasant Plains, where he served in many leadership positions. In his semi-retirement he enjoyed volunteering as a Red Coat at Memorial Medical Center. Walter enjoyed bridge, pinochle and socializing with his Potluck and Third Saturday Night groups.

A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Donald Pritchard was held Monday, July 16, at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may made to Zion Lutheran Church, Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Menard County Rescue Squad or Sunny Acres Activity Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www. hurleyfh.com.

Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg assisted the family with arrangements.