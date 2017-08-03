Walter Brown, Jr.

Walter Lee Brown Jr., 79, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, March 3, at St. John’s Hospital.

Walter was born on April 25, 1937 in Virginia, the son of Walter and Mabel Cooper Brown Sr. He married Elizabeth Walsh; she preceded him in death.

He worked for Fiat Allis and after it closed he went on to own Brown’s Disposal for many years, retiring in 1996. He owned race cars that others would race on dirt tracks around central Illinois. He enjoyed fishing, and playing the banjo. He liked vintage cars and motorcycles. He was an avid collector and was extremely mechanically inclined.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Mary Frances Brown; brother, Raymond Brown; and one great-grandchild.

He is survived by three daughters, Yavonne Bates of Fla., Deborah (David) Antonacci of Springfield, and Jenifer (Ryan McGarvey) Brown of Ashland; siblings, Richard (Deb) Brown of Fla., William Brown of Ashland, Phyllis (Bob) Sutphin of Ashland, and Arthur (Marilyn) Brown of Springfield; grandchildren, Danette Harris, April Wey, Zachary Crain, Kaleigh Brutlag, Brittney Crain, Doug Brutlag, Gavyn Adams and Kadance Skaggs; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.

Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com.

