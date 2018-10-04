Vivian Vyrene Wilhite, 89, of Beardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Beardstown, the daughter of Herb and Zelma Skiles Wells. She married James E. Wilhite and he preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2001.

She is survived by two daughters, Sue (husband Steve) Fischer and Debbie (husband Jim) Campbell, both of Beardstown; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Wanda McGovern of Beardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Mike Wilhite, three brothers, and seven sisters.

Vivian attended Beardstown High School and was a member of Beardstown First Congregational Church. She enjoyed taking long car rides, and most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother.

Graveside memorial services were held Monday, Oct. 1, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Beardstown, with the Rev. Gladys Herzog officiating.

Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the family of Vivian Wilhite. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com.

