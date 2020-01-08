Vivian R. Palmer, 44, of Beardstown died at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at her home.

She was born May 21, 1975, in Macomb, the daughter of Robert Dale and Violet Lillian (Beatty) Self. She married Matthew Palmer Sept. 18, 2015, in Summum, Illinois.

Survivors include her husband of Astoria; daughters, Brianna (Anthony) Gleason of Crystal City, MO, Danielle (Josh) Thacker of Killeen, TX; grandson, Kaleb Thacker; step-daughter, Madison Palmer of Galva, Illinois; brothers, John (Marilyn) Frank of Bardolph, IL, Robert Self of Versailles; sisters, Angela (Ray) Dodds of Macomb, Brenda Gossage of Clearwater, FL; three nieces, one nephew, six great-nieces, two great-nephews, several cousins and second cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She worked as a dietary aide at Heritage Manor in Beardstown.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Vivian Palmer Memorial Fund c/o Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org.

