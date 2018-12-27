Virginia J. Skinner

Virginia Jean Skinner, 78, of Beardstown died Friday, Dec. 14, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born March 30, 1940, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Eugene James and Maxine Born Vieira. She married James Lane Wood and they divorced and she later married Earl Skinner.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Skinner of Beardstown, and her daughter Michelle (husband Scott) Wood-Steele of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jason Scott Wood in 1983, and her brother James Thomas Vieira.

Virginia graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1958. She was a member of Arenzville United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and cooking. Most importantly, she was a loving and caring mother.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the family of Virginia Skinner. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

