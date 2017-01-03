Virginia Hall

Virginia Cansino Hall of Hamburg, N.Y. passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.

She was born Aug. 29, 1928 in Beardstown, the seventh of twelve children to Anastacio and Vicenta Guzman Cansino. She married George Krohe Hall June 19, 1948 in Beardstown. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 1996 in Dallas, Texas.

She is survived by six sisters, Mrs. Bonita (Ralph) Cruz of Henderson, Nev., Mrs Roberta Baer of Beardstown, Ms. Bett Jacquart of Milwaukee, Wis., Mrs. Mary Ellen Brewer of Beardstown, Ms. Rita Cansino of Aurora, and Mrs. Rosalie Vincent of Tallahasee, Fla.; three children, David G. (Barbara) of Hamburg, N.Y., Patrick T. (Chaun) of Derby, N.Y., and Victoria L. Hall of Arlington, Texas; two grandsons Matthew P. (Stephanie) and Nicholas J. (Kristin) Hall of Buffalo, N.Y.; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters Mrs. Jessie Nila, Mrs. Louise Schroll, and Mrs. Mary Ester Knight, and two brothers, Sebastian and Leo Cansino.

She was a past member of the Lady’s Altar & Rosary Society, St. Alexius RC Church, Beardstown, Sacred Heart RC Church, Farmer City, St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Hamburg, N.Y., and St. Thomas Aquinas RC Church, Dallas, Texas. Also, a member of the Albright Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, N.Y. and a 63-year member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Snyder, N.Y. by a close family friend, the Very Reverend John R. Gaglione, Pastor.

A celebration of Virginia’s life was held at the home of her grandson Nicholas and his wife Kristin in Snyder, N.Y.

Her burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. Alexius Catholic Cemetery in the Cansino Family burial site, Beardstown.

Memorials are suggested to the Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Bouvelard, Buffalo, NY 14227-1480.