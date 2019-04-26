Vernon Stanley “Stan” Coil, 74, of Beardstown died Sunday, April 21, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 6, 1944, in Beardstown, the son of Noah F. and Elizabeth Mayes Coil. He married Veda Story on Feb. 19, 1966 in Beardstown.

He is survived by his wife Veda Coil of Beardstown; four children, Todd Coil of Morning Sun, IA, Mark (wife Rhonda) Coil of Rushville, Jason Coil of Beardstown, and Alexis Coil of Virginia; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard “Butch” Coil; a sister, Linda (husband Mark) Theivagt; and his Chihuahua Rascal, who was always by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Edwin “Sonny” Warden and David Lee “Pete” Coil.

Stan attended Beardstown Schools and later obtained his GED. He then joined the United States Army and served from 1962-1965 in Germany. He began a 40-year career at Oscar Mayer in Beardstown and retired from the Maintenance Department at Cargill. He enjoyed being with all of his co-workers, and he even earned the name “Stan the Man.”

In his younger years, Stan liked to hunt and fish, and later in life, he and his wife cherished their time together camping. He loved his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren, who held a special place in his heart.

A Celebration of Life is being held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial. Military Honors will be conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the memorial home.

Memorials have been suggested to Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.